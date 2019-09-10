GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is now one step closer to allowing the sale of recreational marijuana.

Tuesday night city leaders approved an ordinance that will eventually lead to businesses applying for an application.

"This ordinance basically gave us about 6 months to start developing an ordinance—a land use ordinance for recreational marijuana uses," says Landon Bartley a city official.

RELATED: Bringing weed to the West Side: Opening a marijuana dispensary in Grand Rapids

But even with the new ordinance city leaders say there are a lot of details they need to work out until businesses can open.

"With this action tonight they can know that it's coming, in what form exactly we don't know," says Bartley.

The next big milestone for marijuana businesses will come on Nov. 1. That's when the state will begin accepting license applications.

RELATED STORY:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.