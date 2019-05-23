GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Planning Commission unanimously denied the first applicant trying to open a medical marijuana provisioning center.

Commissioners were not confident in the company's parking plan and felt that their community engagement was lacking.

Green Skies LLC is one of a few businesses that entered nearly 20 applications for locations around the city.

The first one is on Plainfield in the Creston neighborhood, which was the first one selected to be considered in the city's lottery system.

Many neighbors, including those working for the Creston Neighborhood Organization, believe Green Skies tried to rush through the process.

"There are a lot of things that Green Skies are talking about that sound good, but they - we have had the same kind of multiple drafts of plans that you have and it's really hard for the neighborhood to authentically engage and respond to those when they're changing and when they're trying to do things just really without adequate time to communicate and plan," Creston Neighborhood Organization Executive Director Megan Kruis said.

The next application to be considered was Green Stone. That location is on East Mall Drive. It was unanimously approved.

