Business owners can start applying for medical, recreational marijuana licenses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting Monday, July 20, the Grand Rapids City Commission will begin accepting local licenses for cannabis facility.

Business owners can start applying for licenses to open both medical and recreational marijuana facilities within the city.

Earlier this month, the City of Grand Rapids adopted a plan to fast-track the approval process. There are new measures that will be implemented to give more businesses the chance to take advantage of the growing industry.

The plan also puts a priority on businesses that have plans to improve social equity in the city. The idea is to allow more people to open or be employed by a cannabis businesses in the city.

Grand Rapids currently has one medical marijuana shop, Fluresh on Phillips Avenue SW. It opened back in February.

