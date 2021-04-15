High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan launches first-ever People's Choice competition on April 20

More than 70 brands competing to be recognized as the best in Michigan cannabis.

The largest cannabis event in the state, High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan, is opening judging opportunities to the general public.

For the first time ever, Michigan cannabis lovers can join the ranks of former Cannabis Cup judges Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg as this year’s competition moves to a People’s Choice model. High Times Michigan Chief Operating Officer Antonio Mansuor made the announcement.

Tracing its roots back to Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cannabis Cup started in 1988 as an international competition recognizing some of the best cannabis products on earth. Over the last seven years, Michigan has hosted 13 previous spin-off events drawing crowds in excess of 200,000 attendees.

“The High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition is aimed to identify and award the best cannabis products in all of Michigan,” Mansour said. “A wide range of different categories will be available, ranging from flower, concentrates and pre-rolls, to edibles, vape pens and hemp-derived CBD. This is a sampling dream and we expect the largest judging pool in history to participate.”

This year’s Cannabis Cup has a total of 76 brands participating, with 284 entries submitted for an estimated 290,596 grams of cannabis products.

Judges will smoke or otherwise consume samples of marijuana and submit comments along with their favorites.

The kits will also include merchandise items from sponsors and some High Times products for free sampling, all contained in a smell-proof High Times backpack.

Judge Kits will be available for purchase across the state of Michigan beginning Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Kits are sold as soon as dispensaries open on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Pricing per kit is estimated between $100-$300 depending on category and may include 15-35 samples. All kits must be tested and submitted by the person purchasing by Wednesday, June 16.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, June 20 during the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan Awards Show. The awards show will be broadcast online for free of charge so people can easily join from the comfort and safety of their homes.

High Times partnered with Red White & Bloom (RWB) Brands to develop a collection of unique marijuana products for the Michigan market. Provisioning Centers across Michigan started selling High Times products in late 2020.

The complete portfolio will start rolling out in late April and include pre-rolls, packaged flower, edibles, and vapes, and the limited collection provides special offerings – Red Label and Black Label.

List of Exclusive Dispensary Drops for Judging Kits

Remedii Natural Health – 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City

Dank on Arrival – 3650 Patterson Avenue, Bay City

The Remedii Station – 302 E. Huron Street, Vassar

Remedii Battle Creek -160 E. Columbia Avenue, Battle Creek

Remedii State Line – 989 E. Main Street, Morenci

Exclusive – 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor

5&Dime – 20561 Dwyer Street, Detroit

Breeze – 24517 John R. Road, Hazel Park

H.O.D. 8 Mile – 3340 E 8 Mile Rd, Detroit

H.O.D. Traverse City – 514 Munson Ave, Traverse City

H.O.D. Ypsilanti – 50 Ecorse Road, Suite B Ypsilanti

Exclusive Grand Rapids – 2350 29th St SE, Grand Rapids

Exclusive Kalamazoo – 937 Foster Ave, Kalamazoo

High Profile Buchanan - 804 East Front St, Buchanan

High Profile Grant - 262 South Maple St, Grant

For more information on the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan, visit https://www.cannabiscup.com/michigan-2021/.

