GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Matt Hoffman decided to organize the first ever cannabis job fair in Grand Rapids, he wasn't sure of the turnout.

"We haven't even begun to start yet and we've got a line outside the door so I think I should have got a bigger venue," says Hoffman.

RELATED: Medical marijuana job fair in Grand Rapids

Hoffman felt the time was right for the event as experts believe Michigan's recreational Marijuana industry is about to explode. Thursday's job fair featured companies hiring for various positions.

"Human resources, customer service, IT, marketing," says Hoffman.

John Taylor owns a provisioning center and is looking to hire dozens of new employees.

"Honesty, we're looking for people that have character, that show they can be there on time. And we're not looking at paying minimum wage jobs at our facility. We're looking at living wage jobs, $17 to start," says Taylor.

Taylor says it's critical for new hires to understand the rules and regulations.

"We make sure that our employees know each and every stage of the process so that we don't have any violations," says Taylor.

Organizers plan to host more cannabis job fairs in the future.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.