PORTAGE, Mich. - 13 ON YOUR SIDE is taking an in-depth look inside a medical marijuana facility in West Michigan to see how a business, which sells medical marijuana products, is run.

More of these businesses are on the way, especially in Grand Rapids, where the city commission voted unanimously to amend the zoning ordinance to allow them.

When you set foot inside Lake Effect, a provisioning center in Portage, you’ll find Jevin Weyenberg, the co-owner, counters full of cannabis and walls lined with weed.

Medical marijuana comes in many forms.

“This is some lotion right here, fantastic for nerve pain, back pain, lots of different types of pain,” Weyenberg said. “We have some tinctures here… honey sticks another fantastic product."

There are also different strains of flower marijuana.

“Turtle OG for instance, its a hybrid," Weyenberg said. "It’s a cross of White Russian and Martian Green Mean. You have stress, depression, pain, fatigue and headaches that it helps with.”

Budtender provide input on the products.

“Is it chronic pain, is it Crohn's disease, is it Parkinson's, what is it, " Weyenberg said. "And then there’s usually a sector of medication that is best for that.”

Lake Effect helps hundreds of people a month.

“We see a lot of people dropping Oxycontin, Percocet, Fentanyl, for cannabis,” Weyenberg said.

People like Jaime Crum, who drives an hour every week for access to medical marijuana, has experienced this first-hand.

“I have degenerative disc disease, arthritis, and a couple disc bulges in my back, so I deal with a lot of chronic pain,” Crum said.

She said medical marijuana relieved her reliance on opioids.

“It was a little difficult at first being that with withdraws, and things like that, but I was just willing to do that to get away from them,” Crum said.

It allows her to be more present as a mom.

“I have a four and a seven year old boy, nice, hyper rambunctious little boys," Crum said. "With the medical marijuana it helps, it helps relieve pressure and pain and helps me be a little more mobile and be able to play with them.”

Weyenberg said being in the business is not easy.

“When its federally illegal still it makes the work on the ground to secure this business and keep it going very difficult,” Weyenberg said.

But he thinks it’s worth it.

"I never imagined I would be doing what I’m doing now, until 2013," Weyenberg said.

That was the year he was diagnosed with cancer.

“Half way through my chemotherapy treatments I was feeling a lot of the nausea and a lot of the pain, and a lot of the sleeplessness, and a lot of anxiety," Weyenberg said.

He tried medical marijuana for symptom management.

“That’s when I realized that the medicine was real," Weyenberg said. "I worked every day since then to bring dignified access to medicine to my community. So the people I was in the chemo clinic with and doing treatments with, I could look them in the eye and say hey we’re here to help you, we’ve got your back."

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said it approved 7 medical marijuana facility licenses so far, and 334 operating license applications are still in the process.

Facilities looking to open in Grand Rapids must apply for their Medical Marihuana Facility Licensing with the state.

