A state Court of Claims judge handed the state the ultimate Halloween trick on Tuesday by granting a temporary restraining order to stop a plan to shut down unlicensed medical marijuana businesses.

In his ruling, Court of Claims Judge Stephen Borrello said the plaintiffs in the case — First Class, Inc., a Lansing marijuana dispensary — had a good chance of winning its argument that the Oct. 31 deadline for medical marijuana businesses to either get a license or shut down was arbitrary and capricious. He ordered the state to be “enjoined and restrained from imposing any other deadline requiring the cessation of operations by (the) facilities.”

According to the state, 215 marijuana businesses have been operating under temporary emergency rules that expire on Wednesday. Before Borrello’s ruling, those businesses, mostly dispensaries and many in Detroit, were set to receive cease and desist letters on Thursday and would have had to close if they want to have any chance of getting a license in the future.

The state, which has approved licenses for 120 medical marijuana growers, processors, testing facilities, transporters and dispensaries, was pushing the Oct. 31 deadline as a way to get the medical marijuana market fully functioning. It wanted those businesses that have submitted incomplete applications to either get in the rest of their documentation and join the fully regulated and taxed market for legal medical weed or shut down.

But First Class Inc., a Lansing dispensary, was the second medical marijuana business to file suit against the deadline and Borrello sided with the business. The first business that filed a lawsuit on the deadline — Montrowe, a medical marijuana dispensary in Jackson — was awarded a license by the state on Monday.

The city of Lansing also filed a complaint in the Court of Claims prior to Borrello's ruling, Mayor Andy Schor said in a news release.

Schor said the city can complete its licensing process by the previously set Dec. 15 deadline, but "the state keeps moving the target, and that will have a negative effect on the ability of Lansing residents to get this Michigan legal medicine that they need."

David Harns, spokesman for the Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation, said the department had received a copy of the order and was reviewing it, but declined to comment further.

On Monday, the Medical Marijuana Licensing Board approved licenses for eight dispensaries: one each in Jackson, Burton, Omer, Ann Arbor and Pinconning and three in Detroit; three processors in Frederic, Pinconning and Jackson and three licenses for large grow operations in Au Gres. That brings the total number of licensed dispensaries in the state to 37.

It also denied 12 dispensary applications: one each in Jackson, Bay City, River Rouge and Ypsilanti, two in Flint and six in Detroit; one processor, and two growers.

So far, 804 applications have been received by the state, 64 licenses have been approved, 26 have been denied and 16 have been put on inactive status because the applicants haven’t turned in necessary information in a timely manner. The next licensing board meeting to consider license applications is Nov. 8.

Borrello scheduled a show cause hearing on the matter for 1 p.m Nov. 9.

Lansing State Journal reporter Ken Palmer contributed to this report.

