The Michigan Supreme Court says the state's medical marijuana law doesn’t overrule certain zoning powers of local governments.

Byron Township, near Grand Rapids, bars registered caregivers from growing marijuana at a commercial property.

The Michigan appeals court said the ordinance conflicted with the medical marijuana law, which allows cultivation in an “enclosed, locked facility.”

But the Supreme Court now says the law doesn’t stop local governments from regulating land use, as long as officials don’t prohibit or penalize all medical marijuana cultivation.

