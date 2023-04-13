Legal outdoor marijuana consumption space coming to Muskegon for 4/20

The Muskegon-based cannabis microbusiness, IndiGrow, has created a legal marijuana consumption space for people to enjoy on 4/20.

MUSKEGON, Mich — A cannabis microbusiness in Muskegon has created an outdoor space for legal marijuana consumption just in time for the biggest marijuana holiday of the year.

Starting on April 20, IndiGrow will open a legal outdoor marijuana consumption space next to their shop on West Clay in downtown Muskegon.

The new space, named The Bowl, will be completely out of public view with large berms and landscaping obscuring the inside from the road.

“We know that people that live in Muskegon and visit here sometimes don’t have a place where they can consume cannabis, and this space is open to anyone 21+ who would like to utilize it,” said Steve Kekelik, co-owner. “Most hotels, BnBs and some apartments have rules against cannabis smoking on the property. This is our solution.”

The Bowl will have picnic tables, yard games, a pergola and other seating options. The berms will be seeded with clover and additional landscaping is also planned for the space.

Opening day for The Bowl will coincide with IndiGrow's 4/20 celebration.

At the celebration, customers can enjoy fresh donuts from Morat's Bakery from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Papa Don's food truck will be there from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The first 50 customers at 11 a.m. will get a free donut.

IndiGrow will also be running specials during their 4/20 celebration.

“It’s true—4/20 has become a very big day for cannabis retailers—not only in sales but how stores put themselves out for customers. The expectation is not only will a store have great deals on the sales floor, but there will be other perks for shopping that day,” said Karen Kekelik, co-owner of IndiGrow.

After April 20, The Bowl will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Bowl is completely free to use and no purchase from IndiGrow is necessary for entry. You must be 21 or older to use the space.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.