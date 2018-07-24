GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Denise Herbert is part of the Kent County Prevention Coalition.

"We're asking the commission to delay the vote for marijuana...kids are saying it's easy to access marijuana," says Herbert.

City leaders in Grand Rapids are expected to vote on the issue Tuesday night. Herbert believes the proposed ordinance for medical marijuana businesses in Grand Rapids needs stronger language.

"Currently the ordinance focuses on zoning of a thousand feet from day cares, schools, churches. We want to expand that firewall," says Herbert.

Jamie Cooper is part of the Smart and Safe GR initiative and believes a delay in the vote would send the wrong message.

"I don't think we need to delay it. I think there is a huge demand from patients here. There are 300,000 patients in Michigan," says Cooper.

If approved the ordinance would allow for more than 40 dispensaries throughout the city.

"There are 30,000 patients in West Michigan that are having to drive and we should not make them drive far for their medication," says Cooper.

"We get the economics, we get the zoning, but lets put some language around keeping our kids safe. That's what the issue is—expand the ordinance and keep our kids safe," says Herbert.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM