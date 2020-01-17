MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bella Sol Wellness Centers announced they are postponing their grand opening celebration for recreational marijuana sales. The Muskegon-based pot shop was scheduled to start sales Saturday, Jan. 18, but they said they "had a difficult time securing an adequate amount of product."

This was going to be the second store in Muskegon to be selling recreational marijuana with Park Place Provisionary starting on Friday.

"Rather than disappoint customers with an insufficient inventory, we’ve decided to postpone our Grand Opening," Bella Sol Wellness Centers said in a post on Facebook.

They store said they have some concentrates available for recreational sale, but they are suggesting people call or email to inquire about availability. Bella Sol Wellness Centers did not say yet when their new grand opening will be, but they are still open for all medical marijuana sales.

Park Place Provisonary was the first dispensary on the lakeshore to start selling recreational marijuana. They opened their doors at 10 a.m. Friday for their celebration.

Michigan voters decided to legalize marijuana in November of 2018. The first recreational marijuana sales didn't happen until over a year after that on Dec. 1, 2019. The industry is already proving lucrative in the state. In the first five weeks legal selling ability, the grand total through Jan. 5 has resulted in $8,251,118 in sales and $1,369,686 in combined excise and sales taxes.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.