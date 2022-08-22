Muskegon Co. dispensaries invited to participate in Safe Cannabis Saturday

Public Health - Muskegon County is aiming to expand their harm reduction initiative surrounding cannabis use.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As more marijuana dispensaries pop up across West Michigan, Public Health - Muskegon County (PHMC) is hosting an event to emphasize safety while using marijuana.

Called Safe Cannabis Saturday, the event aims to raise awareness about the potential hazards of marijuana use and situations that can be dangerous when using marijuana. PHMC also wants Michiganders to have access to science-based information to make informed decisions.

Each dispensary in Muskegon County has been invited to join the harm reduction initiative. PHMC will provide educational handouts and other materials to dispensaries to be shared with customers.

"Safe Cannabis Saturday is an opportunity for Public Health - Muskegon County and the provisioning centers to work together to educate our community," said Jill Montgomery, Public Health Education Supervisor with PHMC. "Now that cannabis is legal for recreational purposes, we want to make sure residents are educated and are able to make informed decisions on use."

Currently the only required warnings on marijuana packaging are:

"For use by registered qualifying patients only. Keep out of reach of children."

"It is illegal to drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of marihuana."

PHMC aims to provide additional information to marijuana dispensaries and consumers on other risks and dangers associated with marijuana use.

PHMC's harm reduction initiative was started in 2019 with a website covering topics like cannabis laws, safe consumption recommendations, workplace testing, cannabis use during pregnancy and more.

To learn more about PHMC's initiative, click here.

