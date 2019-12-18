LANSING, Mich. — The agency overseeing Michigan's marijuana business is recalling vaping products containing an additive that health officials have linked to injuries and deaths.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency said Tuesday it's recalling the vaping cartridges sold at retailers in Bay City and Mount Morris, near Flint.

The Detroit News reports many of the cartridges had levels of vitamin E acetate more than 500 times the limit at which the additive would be detected.

Earlier this month, the state required vape shop dispensaries to test for the compound. While the testing is underway, shop owners have been ordered to pull the vape cartridges off the shelves.

Authorities have received reports of 2,409 people being hospitalized because of lung injuries and confirmed 52 deaths, including two in Michigan.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Marijuana News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.