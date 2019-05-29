GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If the medical cannabis industry interests you you're in luck. Thursday, May 30 is the first ever cannabis job fair in Grand Rapids.

Organizers say it's a chance to meet with employers from different sectors of the industry such as laboratories, kitchens, growth facilities and dispensaries. The industry offers more than 120 specific job titles.

The job fair takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at LINC Up (167 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids). It is hosted by handgrown.jobs.

