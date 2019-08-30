LANSING, Mich. — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) recalled four medical marijuana products sold in Michigan.

They made the announcement on Friday based on results from an investigation that looked into the testing and reporting practices of iron laboratories.

The following products were recalled:

RSO 1G. SYRINGE-MONSTER X - , failed testing on May 2 2019 for Chemical Residue – Bifenazate

, failed testing on May 2 2019 for Chemical Residue – Bifenazate Glue-Buds, failed testing on June 14, 2019 for Heavy Metal - Cadmium

1g Savage Signature OG Budder, concentrate, failed testing on July 17, 2019 for Heavy Metal- Arsenic

1g - Platinum Vapes - Diamond OG Cartridge, failed testing on June 25, 2019 for Heavy Metal - Total Chromium

"We take the testing of medical marijuana product very seriously,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “Our first focus is on making sure that the marijuana product in the regulated industry meets established safety standards.”

The MRA is advising people who have these products to destroy or return them to the center where they bought them.

These Michigan cities sold them:

Battle Creek

Bay City

Burton

Chesaning

Detroit

Ferndale

Flint

Inkster

Jackson

Kalamazoo

River Rouge

Rogers City

Vassar

Wayne

Ypsilanti

