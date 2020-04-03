LOWELL, Mich. — The first recreational marijuana store in Kent County is expected to open on Friday, March 13 at 9 a.m.

Meds Cafe, located at 1965 W Main St. is expanding its medical and recreational marijuana sales from northern Michigan to the state's west side. The city of Lowell sent the company applications in late November of 2019, as they planned to build the cannabis store inside the old Family Video on Main Street.

Meds Cafe had to meet a long list of requirements before it could open.

"All the cameras, security, everything, and we've been going through a lot of inspections. Today we just had the state inspection. We've had fire inspections, everything," said Casey Cole, Meds Cafe's manager.

The store will feature items like oils, waxes, flowers, edibles, CBD products and glassware.

"We're going to have a little bit of everything. Everything you need," Cole said.

Management said prospective customers have been knocking on Meds Cafe's doors awaiting an opening.

"We have people coming up here every day, all the time. Now that we have the sign up on the building it seems to be coming more and more...They all seem happy about it. They're just happy that we're going to be opening," Cole said.

The store is prepared for large numbers on opening day. Cole said his team rented out the Arby's parking lot a few blocks down to handle overflow parking.

"It's going to be very busy. It's going to be a very high-traffic area here. We've told the businesses right near us like 'hey, this is the day that you might want to get a few extra people in there, because it's going to be a madhouse,'" he said.

For more information on Meds Cafe, click here.

