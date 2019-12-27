GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The recreational marijuana industry in Michigan continues to grow -- now three pot shops are now offering home deliveries.

Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart, Battle Creek Provisioning in Battle Creek and Natures Releaf Burton Inc. in Burton have been cleared to make the deliveries by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

LARA already gave the OK to 67 medical marijuana dispensaries to make home deliveries, but this is a first the recreational retailers can offer the same service.

As of Dec. 19, recreational marijuana retailers made more than $3 million in sales -- creating more than half a million dollars in tax revenue for the state. Also, the statewide total of adult-use licenses went up to 33.

More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing pot shops.

