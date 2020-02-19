LANSING, Mich. — A new law in Michigan will now require a warning label for pregnant women on all recreational or medical marijuana products.

Rep. Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) spearheaded the plan to warn pregnant and breastfeeding women about the harmful effects marijuana use can have on babies.

The warning will read: “Warning: Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women, or by women planning to become pregnant, may result in fetal injury, preterm birth, low birth weight, or developmental problems for the child.”

Both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advise against marijuana use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. Preliminary research indicates marijuana can reach babies in the womb and may result in low birth weight and harm brain development.

Albert’s plan also requires marijuana retailers to make a pamphlet available to customers that includes information about marijuana use by minors.

“As marijuana has become more readily available, the industry has successfully changed people’s perceptions of the drug. Many people believe it’s perfectly safe – and that’s just not true,” Albert said in a press release.

“These labels will better inform parents of risks they may not have previously considered and serve as an added safety measure to protect vulnerable children.”

