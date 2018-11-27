LANSING, Mich. - Michigan lawmakers have approved permanent medical marijuana licensing rules, including a provision to allow dispensaries to deliver the drug to cardholders' homes.

The regulations were passed Tuesday by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a panel of legislators that oversees rules proposed by state agencies. The regulations largely mirror emergency rules already in place, but the authorization of home delivery is new.

Provisioning centers will be able to deliver up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana per patient and do up to 10 deliveries at a time. The state is in the midst of licensing medical marijuana businesses under a 2016 law.

