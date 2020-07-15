Michigan Marijuana industry thriving during pandemic

Experts say Michigan deeming marijuana shops as an "essential business" during the pandemic helped lead the surge.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's cannabis industry is still in the infancy stage but the future looks bright.

"It's booming, especially here in Michigan. What I'm hearing is in some cases sales are up more than pre-COVID and even higher than opening week for some of these shops," says cannabis analyst Jamie Cooper.

Experts say Michigan deeming marijuana shops as an "essential business" during the pandemic helped lead the surge.

"A lot of these companies innovated their practices and stared doing delivery services and curbside and when they did that it made things more efficient and customers keep coming in," says Cooper.

This week the state announced that enough licenses have been issued to grow more than a half million plants, that's a 20 percent increase from just last month.

"I think it's an indication of where the industry is at, but also where it's headed," says Casey Kornoelje with Pharmhouse Wellness.

If the supply continues at a high rate it could have an effect on prices.

"It could be a good thing for the consumer, I think that it will provide options and buying opportunities for consumers that are looking for a more economical option," says Kornoelje.

That hasn't happened yet but in the meantime expect the growth to continue.

"This can be a great revenue driver, a lot of people are losing jobs but this industry is creating jobs for a lot of our citizens," says Cooper.

