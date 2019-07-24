GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In the past two months, more than 11,000 pounds of medical marijuana was sold in Michigan.

That information comes from a statistical report released by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA).

From April 1 to June 30 of this year, total medical marijuana sales was near $70 million.

Since January, the state has collected nearly $11 million in revenue.

There were more than 32,000 medical marijuana patient applications within those two months, nearing close to 300,000 medical marijuana patients statewide.

