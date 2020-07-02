GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The recreational marijuana industry in Michigan has garnered millions of dollars since retail sales were legalized back in December.

Since December 1, the industry has sold more than $17.6 million in marijuana flower and cannabis-based products.

The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency reports last week, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, was the best week of sales so far, raking in more than $2.7 million.

The MRA provided this weekly breakdown:

Week 1 (12/1-12/8): $1,629,007

Week 2 (12/9/-12/15): $1,473,707

Week 3 (12/16-12/22): $1,603,613

Week 4 (12/23-12/29): $1,771,789

Week 5 (12/30-1/5): $1,773,002

Week 6 (1/6-1/12): $1,839,328

Week 7 (1/13-1/19): $2,590,547

Week 8 (1/20-1/26): $2,239,655

Week 9 (1/27-2/2): $2,779,304

The MRA says the retail sales have results in more than $1.7 million in excise take, $1.1 million in sales tax.

There are now 76 licenses issued for adult-use marijuana establishments:

43 marijuana retailers

1 class B marijuana grower license

17 class C marijuana grower licenses to 9 different companies

7 processors

4 secure transporters

3 marijuana event organizers

1 marijuana safety compliance facility

Here is a map of all the licenses:

In West Michigan, the marijuana industry -- recreational and medical -- continues to expand. Two recreational marijuana shops already operate in Muskegon.

The city of Grand Rapids announced late January that it will open applications for recreational pot shops on April 20, 2020 (which is unofficially and widely recognized as Weed Day).

Grand Rapids' first medical marijuana dispensary opened Friday, Feb. 7. The first recreational pot shop in Kent County is planning on opening up early in 2020.

