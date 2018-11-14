Young voters were among the biggest supporters of a successful ballot proposal to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use.

But they may not be able to enjoy the fruits of their votes.

Officials at college campuses across the state have said even though weed will officially become legal early next month for people 21 and older, smoking pot will not be tolerated on campus.

Universities get a substantial amount of funding from the federal government to support a variety of programs and because marijuana is still considered an illegal substance by the feds, officials are saying they don’t want to jeopardize that funding.

“We would like to remind everyone that this new state law will not change policies prohibiting the use or possession of marijuana on any property owned or managed by MSU, and by MSU’s faculty, staff, or students on any MSU property or during off-campus MSU business or events,” Denise Maybank, vice president and associate provost at Michigan State University in East Lansing, wrote in a memo to students, faculty and staff Monday evening.

She cited the federal Drug Free Workplace Act, passed in 1988 and amended in 1989 to include schools.

“Employees and students who violate university policy prohibiting the use or possession of illegal drugs on campus will continue to be subject to legal and disciplinary action,” the memo added.

The same goes for University of Michigan, Wayne State University and Central Michigan University.

At CMU in Mount Pleasant, where the university’s motto “Fire Up, Chips” will definitely not apply, President Bob Davies noted in a memo: “The use or possession of marijuana is still not allowed on university properties or in the conduct of university business away from campus. Using, distributing and possessing marijuana remains illegal under federal law. Our campus policies comply with federal law.”

“Violating the university's policies may be grounds for discipline or corrective action, with a maximum penalty of dismissal,” he added.

At the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where the annual “Hash Bash” attracts thousands of pot smokers to the campus Diag every April, university officials reminded students, faculty and staff that the new state law doesn’t give a green light to marijuana use.

“The new state law will not change University of Michigan policy or federal law, both of which prohibit the possession and use of marijuana on university premises, and in the conduct of university business away from campus,” U-M said in a statement. “As a recipient of federal funds, U-M is required by federal law to maintain drug-free campuses and workplaces. Those federal laws take precedence over state law.”

At Wayne State University in Detroit, spokesman Ted Montgomery said the university intends to continue to comply with federal law and prohibit marijuana use and possession on campus.

Marijuana activists said they understand the dilemma faced by universities.

“Schools are still regulated by federal law,” said Rick Thompson, a board member of the Michigan chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “It was very predictable that this would happen and just underscores that there needs to be a change in federal law.”

Also complicating the issue is state law and policy on many campuses that prohibits smoking in public places such as bars and restaurants. Some campuses are completely smoke-free

“This just mirrors the situation that we have with cigarettes, so it’s logical that they would ban marijuana too,” Thompson said.

He doesn’t expect any lawsuits to try and get universities to reverse policies.

“You can’t sue the school for following federal law. And federal guidelines clearly prohibit this,” Thompson said. “There’s not a legal leg for us to stand on.”

Young voters, according to polling done in the weeks before the Nov. 6 election, were the biggest fans of legalized pot, with those age 18-34 supporting the measure 73-25 percent in a poll done by EPIC/MRA for the Free Press. The measure passed on Election Day, 56-44 percent.

The new law, which will go into effect 10 days after election results are certified by the state Board of Canvassers, does not allow for public consumption of marijuana, so people lighting up out in the open could be subject to arrest by law enforcement. Employers will still be able to take disciplinary action if an employee violates workplace drug policies.

