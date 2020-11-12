Provisioning center becomes second in Grand Rapids to start recreational sales

MS&P Grand Rapids is located on 28th Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Supply & Provisions (MS&P) announced Friday its Grand Rapids location is officially open to the adult-use market.

The provisioning center, located at 2741 28th Street, first opened to medical patients in late October and will now serve both patients and adult-use customers from two separate menus from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Anyone 21 and over with a valid ID is now able to purchase a variety of adult-use products including flowers, vaporizers, and concentrated products such as oils and edibles. Medical card holders will be able to purchase products from both medical and adult-use menu’s and will receive a 10% discount on all adult-use menu products.

The newly-remodeled location, features 3,000 square feet of innovative retail space creating 30 new jobs into the Grand Rapids community and is expected to create 30 additional jobs when a second location, which is currently being built and opens on Scribner Avenue in early 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MS&P offers pre-ordering and dispensary pickup. Those interested can learn more information about products and place orders at www.michigansandp.com.

