Cannabis business including restaurant, bar, event space to open in Muskegon

Fields Cannary will encompass the cannabis industry under its roof, from a state-of-the-art greenhouse to consumption lounges.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cannabis hospitality business featuring a dispensary, restaurant, bar and event space is coming to Muskegon in 2023.

Called Fields Cannary, the business will encompass the cannabis industry in one building—from cultivation to consumption. It is expected to be a $10 million project.

Fields Cannary was first conceptualized in 2020. Cory Roberts, of Muskegon, was joined by Edgar Ramon and Joanne Ramon, of Chicago, to found the company in 2021.

Roberts has been cultivating cannabis for three decades. Edgar works in finance and emerging markets, while Joanne specializes in event planning and hospitality.

Edgar says the marijuana industry in Michigan needed a new idea to expand the market, which has thrived since its legalization in 2018.

“As a strong believer in the plant, I was excited to bring a new concept to the emerging cannabis market,” said Edgar. “The cannabis industry is no longer new. It continues to expand, and sales continue to set new records, especially in Michigan. Therefore, we needed to do something different. We looked at what wasn’t being done and more importantly what does the consumer want and deserve and that is how we came up with the Fields concept.”

Along with consumption lounges and a restaurant and bar, Fields Cannary will include space for events and an outdoor amphitheater that will host live performances. It will also have a state-of-the-art greenhouse to support cannabis cultivation.

Joanne said safety and responsibility will be emphasized at Fields Cannary.

“We can't ignore that beyond the prior stigma there is also trauma surrounding the plant we love. The cannabis industry has a moral obligation to reverse some of the harm caused to those impacted by the war on drugs," Joanne said. "Our goal at Fields is to make sure we are the model for how it can be done responsibly as we remain mindful of the debt owed.”

Construction is set to begin in November. Fields Cannary is expected to open at 420 S Harvey Street in summer of 2023. To learn more, click here.

