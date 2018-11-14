MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office will be outright dismissing all pending marijuana cases that comply with the requirements of recently passed Proposal 1.

With last week's passage of Prop 1, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Michigan for people over the age of 21, the prosecutor's office is adopting new policies.

The prosecutor's office says any cases that do not comply with Prop 1 will be reduced to the penalty provisions provided by the proposition -- which is to ensure no defendant is incarcerated for offenses that will be civil infractions at the time the new law is official certified.

Past marijuana possession convictions will be considered for expungement or dismissals if the convictions comport with the new law, as well.

With the new changes, the prosecutor's office says they will continue to aggressively prosecute the sale or distribution of marijuana to children.

Proposal 1 does not change the law regarding possession of recreation marijuana until 10 days after the election results have been certified.

