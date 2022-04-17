Muskegon dispensary giving free marijuana for animal shelter donations

The Reef Dispensary in Muskegon wants bags of dry dog food, towels and a list of other essentials. In exchange, you'll get a pre-rolled joint.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A higher cause has a West Michigan dispensary saving some bud for its buddies — Muskegon animal shelter Pound Buddies, that is.

It's got a free pre-rolled joint in it for anyone who does that, in hopes of creating a difference-making donation for Pound Buddies.

The dispensary put down roots in the Muskegon area last September, and as someone who has a rescue dog himself, Manager Dakota Loera says it's all about giving back and giving a leg up to a great cause.

"It's not like they're getting a bunch of money from charities to get the dog's food," said Loera. "Those people are very passionate about the animals. I can't wait to show up there with hopefully my car full of dog food and they're just super thrilled that the community is doing this for them."

The drive runs from this weekend through the middle of May.

Dakota says they're going to be doing more of these fundraisers in the future, focusing on good causes locally.

