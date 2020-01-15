MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two Muskegon dispensaries were given the go-ahead by the state last week to start selling recreational marijuana. The first one will begin on Friday.

Park Place Provisionary posted on their Facebook page that on Jan. 17, they will be celebrating the start of recreational sales in Muskegon. The dispensary will be giving away t-shirts to the first 100 customers that read "I made history and all I got with this dope t-shirt."

"Medical patients will skip the line and get preferred parking but don't worry, we will make it fun for our new Rec patients if there is a little wait," the shop said.

This shop is the first one near Grand Rapids and the West Michigan lakeshore to open.

Park Place Provisionary is located at 1922 Park St. and just down the street is Muskegon's second dispensary that was approved to sell recreational weed.

Bella Sol Wellness Centers, at 1839 Peck St., posted an MLive article to their Facebook page saying, "The wait is over! Tell your friends! We have a date!" That article said the shop plans to start selling recreational marijuana on Saturday.

Michigan voters decided to legalize marijuana in November of 2018. The first recreational marijuana sales didn't happen until over a year after that on Dec. 1, 2019. The industry is already proving lucrative in the state. In the first five weeks legal selling ability, the grand total through Jan. 5 has resulted in $8,251,118 in sales and $1,369,686 in combined excise and sales taxes.

