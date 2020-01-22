MUSKEGON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon Charter Township Board approved three businesses to sell both medical and recreational marijuana.

The board approved 6 licenses in total in a 6-1 vote. The licenses allow each business to sell both recreational and medical marijuana sales.

According to the Township Supervisor Jennifer Hodges, two of the businesses will be located on Apple Avenue.

Nobo Michigan owns the licenses located at 1401 and 1403 Apple Ave, combining the two properties at the address.

Mainstreet Products owns the licenses at 3737 E. Apple Ave. Hodges told 13 ON YOUR SIDE this address used to be home to a pool business but is now empty.

Finally, Warren Elite owns the licenses at 1965 Holton Rd. It used to be a car lot but is also empty.

With the recent approvals, this brings the total number of marijuana business in Muskegon Township and the Muskegon area up to five. Park Place Provisionary and Bella Sol Wellness Centers were approved for recreational marijuana sales earlier this month.

Park Place officially opened for sales on Jan. 17. Bella Sol postponed their grand opening, saying they "had a difficult time securing an adequate amount of product. It has not announced when they will begin sales.

