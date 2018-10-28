LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan residents who use medical marijuana now have online tools to register and get needed certification from their doctor.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says patients without a caregiver can use the internet to apply for medical marijuana registry identification cards.

They also can check the status of their application through a secure online account.

In the future, patients without a caregiver will also be able to go online to renew registry cards, request replacement cards, update their name and address, and withdraw from the medical marijuana program.

Doctors who register with the program for a secure online account will be able to certify their patients' medical use of marijuana online.

