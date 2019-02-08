CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Friday marks a milestone for West Michigan marijuana advocates. The first legally operating, state license medical marijuana dispensary in Ottawa County will open Friday morning.

Exit 9 Provisionary, just a mile from I-96's exit 9 near Nunica in Crockery Township, is set to open at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2.

It's owned and operated by Agri-Med owner Greg Maki, of Muskegon. Exit 9 is Maki's second medical marijuana business and he is looking to continue to expand the cannabis industry in Michigan.

Maki says Crockery Township is a convenient location for cardholders in Grand Rapids, Holland and other points north and south of the store.

"Ottawa County has about 4000 medical marijuana cardholders who, before now, had to travel significant distances to buy their medicine. It's great to be able to serve this community," Maki said.

Exit 9 carries a wide variety of cannabis flower as well as distillate cartridges, transdermal patches, edibles, tinctures, as well as dabs, wax, shatter, distillates and RSO. The marijuana brands carried at the store include Mary's Medicinals, WANA, Kiva and Monster and others.

All medical marijuana products carried in the store are grown and made in Michigan.

Park Place Provisionary in Muskegon, which is owned by Maki and Agri-Med has space for indoor growing and the company is in the process of obtaining a class C license which will allow them to grow 1500 plants there. "Being a more vertically integrated business is our goal, it will give us the opportunity control everything from strain choices to prices," Maki said.

Exit 9, is located on M-104 in Crockery Township about one mile from exit 9 off of the I-96 expressway. The address is 12261 Cleveland Street, Suite B, Nunica, MI 49448.

The provisioning center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and open to medical marijuana card holders only.

