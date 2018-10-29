GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you want to hear both sides of the recreational marijuana debate, there is a panel discussion happening in Grand Rapids Monday,October 29th.

On November 6th, voters will be asked to decide on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan. The goal of Monday's discussion is to present an environment for healthy and respectful dialogue that leaves everyone more informed.

Panelists in the discussion will include Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and representatives from MI Legalize.

It's happening at the Wealthy Theater at 1130 Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids from 5 -7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

