MUSKEGON, Mich — On Friday, Jan. 17 West Michigan's first recreational dispensary, Park Place Provisionary, will open in Muskegon and people are already preparing to camp out.

"We get about 100 people a day now between stopping in and calling, wanting to know if we have the adult use yet," said Park Place Provisionary owner Greg Maki.

Maki said he and his staff are making the opening day a special event.

"We're going to have a heated tent, with several vendors there, a food truck and another source of food, there will be giveaways," he said.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, adults with a valid ID can legally buy marijuana from Park Place Provisionary. He said he is confident they won't run out of product.

"We have a large amount and we've been working on this for about six or eight weeks in anticipation," Maki said.

Maki said he's taken calls from people asking if they can camp out in the parking lot and he told them yes.

"I think it's somewhat of a historic moment and they want to be a part of it and they're probably hoping to be first in line."

It's so historic, that the Lakeshore Museum Center is asking for items from opening day to showcase inside the museum.

"Maybe 100 to 200 years from now [museum-goers will] look at it and see that it was a part of history," Maki said.

Agri Med, the company that owns Park Place, was just approved for a medical marijuana store in Grand Rapids. They're hoping to begin the building process within a few months at a location near Michigan and Fuller.

Bella Sol, the other marijuana dispensary in Muskegon, will open Saturday, Jan. 18 for recreational customers.

