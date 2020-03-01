MUSKEGON, Mich. — Recreational marijuana sales have been legal for more than a month in Michigan, but you still can't buy it in Grand Rapids or on the Lakeshore.

Thursday, the owner of Park Place Provisionary — a cannabis store — said he is just days away from being the first in the area to sell it.

Greg Maki said there have been frustrating moments, but he said the constant phone calls and anticipation from customers make it all worth it.

"[I've had my employees keep track] and they are telling me they are getting 50 to 100 calls a day of people asking if we sell recreational yet," Maki said.

Most of those calls have been handled by Crystal Flowers.

"I do not get tired of people asking the same question over and over because there is so much excitement from them," Flowers said.

Maki said the wait should be over soon as he is just waiting for a final approval from the state which could come Friday morning.

"Once we get the word from Lansing, I'm going to say we'll be selling adult-use marijuana in five to seven days," Maki said.

He was originally hoping to start selling recreational last month when businesses across the state were able to start selling recreational marijuana.

"We have a lot of things that go well every day and a few things that go bad. So right now waiting on the license has been frustrating for us," he said.

And with a handful of shops throughout the state racking up millions in sales, time is money.

"It's very expensive and being locally owned and operated, we have a limited amount of funds and so every day that we can't sell it, it hurts our sales quite a bit," Mak said.

Long lines were seen at other shops across the state and Maki expects the same in Muskegon, so he is preparing.

"We have a few extra points of sales and we have more inventory clerks, and we're just going to adapt as people start coming in," he said.

