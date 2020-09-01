MUSKEGON, Mich. — The recreational marijuana industry has hit Muskegon.

Two businesses in the city announced they were approved to sell recreational marijuana Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Bella Sol Wellness Centers, located at 1839 Peck St., and Park Place Provisionary, located at 1922 Park St., both shared the news on their respective Facebook pages.

Bella Sol Wellness Centers / Facebook

Park Place Provisionary / Facebook

The two locations are the first to sell adult-use, recreational marijuana on the Lakeshore.

Park Place Provisionary tweeted they hope to start selling product within a week.

The recreational marijuana industry has already proved lucrative in the state. In the first five weeks legal selling ability, the grand total through Jan. 5 has resulted in $8,251,118 in sales and $1,369,686 in combined excise and sales taxes.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Marijuana News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.