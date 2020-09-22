Ottawa County's first recreational marijuana store opens

Exit 9 Provisionary is the first recreational marijuana store in Ottawa County.

NUNICA, Mich. — Recreational marijuana is now being sold in Ottawa County.

On Monday, Exit 9 Provisionary became the first place to offer recreational cannabis in the county. The retail store is located in Crockery Township in Nunica.

Agri-Med CEO Greg Maki describes the opening as a historic moment for Ottawa County.

"We feel like it's the end of prohibition in Ottawa County. I can remember it didn't seem like too long ago when you couldn't buy alcohol in Ottawa County," says Maki.

Maki says they had to work closely with local leaders in order to get approved.

"We worked with the health department here in Ottawa County to distribute information about dosing and how it affects people," says Maki.

A grand opening is slated for later this week and is just another indication that the cannabis industry is one of the few to thrive during the pandemic.

"With everything going on right now in the world it's just a different way for people to relax and relieve some anxiety," says Maki.

