MICHIGAN, USA — The sale of recreational marijuana could begin as early as next month to anyone over the age of 21 in Michigan.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency released the possible changes Wednesday, saying that medical marijuana businesses, including growers and processors can transfer 50% of their inventory to the recreational market.

It's important to note, however, that only licensed medical marijuana businesses who have received an equivalent recreational license from the state, will be able to sell it to adults 21 and older next month.

According to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, it's estimated that around a dozen businesses statewide will be able to sell starting on Dec. 1.

The state started accepting applications for adult-use marijuana on Friday, Nov. 1. Applicants are encouraged to submit their documents on the state's website.

Michigan is one of 11 states in the U.S. to legalize the possession and use of pot for adults.

More Marijuana stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED: It's unlikely your kid will bring home marijuana edibles in their Halloween candy bucket

RELATED: Millage would approve new station and trucks for White Lake Fire Authority

RELATED: Michigan marijuana agency doesn't test for vitamin E acetate; compound being investigated in vaping illnesses

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.