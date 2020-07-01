LANSING, Mich. — State officials say the fifth week of legal recreational marijuana sales was the highest to date.

According tot he Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency, the fifth week's total was $1,773,789 and resulted in $177,300 in excise tax and $117,018 in sales tax.

When added to the first four weeks, the grand total for five weeks through Jan. 5 has resulted in $8,251,118 in sales and $1,369,686 in combined excise and sales taxes.

Another adult-use license has been issued, bringing the statewide total to 51 adult-use licenses.

There is a total of 26 marijuana retailers in the state, 13 class C marijuana grower licenses to 6 different licensees, 5 processors, 4 secure transporters, 2 marijuana event organizers, and 1 marijuana safety compliance facility according to data from LARA.

More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing pot shops.

