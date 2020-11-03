BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A cannabis company will open a new recreational marijuana store in Big Rapids Thursday.

Lume Cannabis Company is opening its Big Rapids location at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11. This will be the company's sixth store in Michigan, and the fourth to offer recreational adult-use marijuana.

The Big Rapids store is located at 113 S. Michigan Ave. It will be open until 9 p.m.

Lume operates Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart, Mich. which opened on Dec. 6, as well as Lume stores in Adrian, Owosso, Honor and Kalamazoo. According to a press release from the company, there are plans to have 11 stores open by April 2020.

Lume's Evart location, which is currently 50,000-square feet, will be expanded to 150,000-square feet by the end of 2020.

The recreational marijuana industry has garnered more than $1 million since retail sales were legalized back in December. And the number of recreational and medical retailers continues to grow -- including in West Michigan.

There are two recreational marijuana shops operating in Muskegon County, one operating in Newaygo County and Kent County's first adult-use pot shop will open on Friday, March 13.

Grand Rapids' first medical marijuana dispensary opened on Friday, Feb. 7 -- but the future of medical and recreational marijuana in the city is currently at a standstill. The city commission met last month to discuss a moratorium proposal and a date for the public hearing on the proposed zoning text amendments -- which all failed by a voice vote.

