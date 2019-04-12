EVART, Mich. — Osceola County will be getting it's first recreational marijuana retail location later this week.

Lit Provisioning Centers (Lit) located at 600 W. 7th St., will begin selling cannabis products produced by Lume Cannabis Company on Friday, Dec. 6.

Lit is owned by Lume Cannabis Company. Lume also operates Lume Kalamazoo and plans to open nine additional stores across the state by the end of 2020.

"All of our products are grown locally and cultivated in our state-of-the-art facility by our highly-trained team of experienced growers," Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. Lit will offer a variety of high-quality flower, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates For a full product listing, visit Lit Provisioning Centers' website.

The retail location will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday Dec. 6. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Recreational marijuana sales started up Sunday, Dec. 1 where the doors of just a handful of shops in Ann Arbor were selling. Sales totaled more than $200,000 and the state will collect $36,000 in taxes from opening day. The sale of recreational marijuana flower and other products is limited to adults over the age of 21.

