LANSING, Mich. — Sales are booming for Michigan's recreational marijuana industry.

According to the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency, in the first two week, a handful of licensed retail locations have tallied a whopping $3.1 million in sales.

During opening week, three Ann Arbor business raked in $1.6 million in sales. During the second week, Dec. 9 through Dec. 15, five recreational stores made about $1.4 million in sales.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency reports the state has generated $515,051 in taxes, just in the first two weeks.

Four more adult-use licenses were issued Wednesday, Dec. 19, bringing the total statewide to 33.

More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing pot shops.

Illinois starts recreational sales in January.

