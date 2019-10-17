MUSKEGON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After working shifts for 10 days lined up outside the Muskegon Township Hall, a handful of hired “sitters” say they are ready to go home.

“Definitely,” says E.J. Ostrander. “Ready to head home and be warm.”

Some of the sitters have been in line since Oct. 7, when the board of trustees voted to allow seven recreational marijuana dispensaries in the township.

Applications for a license are expected to be issued Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 a.m. The board of trustees is considering the applications in the order in which they were issued. The first person in line could be the first applicant to start selling recreational marijuana in the township.

“I’m employed by somebody who is trying to get a license,” says sitter Anthony Kies.

Getting the application does not guarantee anyone a license to sell recreational marijuana in Muskegon Township. There are many stipulations and requirements, both state and local. But getting an application is the beginning of the process.

“I don't know what the big fuss is,” Ostrander said. “There are more licenses than people in this line.”

