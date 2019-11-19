ANN ARBOR, Mich — The first recreational marijuana licenses were delivered to businesses in Ann Arbor and Kalkaska today .

Exclusive Brands LLC in Ann Arbor received licenses for growing, processing and selling adult-use pot.

Beginning Dec. 1, licensed medical marijuana businesses with an equivalent recreational license can sell 50 percent of it's inventory and only products that have been on the shelves for at least 30 days, to adults over 21.

Park Place Provisionary in Muskegon is currently the only business in West Michigan poised to get a recreational license. The owners expect to open its doors to the public, within the next few weeks.

"This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people and was a long time coming. I'm proud that our team issued licenses way ahead of schedule," Michigan's Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Communications Manager, David Harns said. "We're excited to see the industry moving forward."

The state began accepting application for recreational businesses on Nov. 1, which was ahead of schedule.

