MICHIGAN, USA — On Friday, Aug. 2 Ottawa County became the latest county in West Michigan to open a medical marijuana dispensary.

Exit 9 Provisionary joined roughly a dozen other medical pot shops in the area.

RELATED: Ottawa County's first medical marijuana store opens Friday

Medical marijuana dispensaries and other wellness stores are already in place in Muskegon, Newaygo, Allegan and Kalamazoo Counties. Kent County and the Grand Rapids area are still in the process of opening facilities.

Weedmaps is a website that shows where storefronts are located in your area. The site already has Exit 9 Provisionary listed with the hours of operation.

The medical marijuana industry has been growing this summer with new stores sprouting in many counties and a few more are on the way.

Newaygo County opened a second dispensary, Sky Mint, on Aug. 1. The new location is on South Mason Drive.

RELATED: First Muskegon state-licensed medical marijuana shop opens

Park Place Provisionary opened in Muskegon County in late June and to date, the city of Muskegon has approved 20 other medical marijuana center licenses.

Log In or Sign Up to View See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

In Grand Rapids there are currently no state-licensed marijuana facilities within the City but applications have been approved.

The numbers in sales is also backing up the growing industry, not just in West Michigan, but across the state. From April 1 to June 30 of this year, total medical marijuana sales was near $70 million and job fairs have been held in Grand Rapids for the industry.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.