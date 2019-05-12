MUSKEGON, Mich. — The State of Michigan and the Marijuana Regulatory Agency are requiring vape shop dispensaries to test for the compound that the Centers for Disease Control says could be to blame for the hundreds of vape-related illnesses across the country.

While the testing is done, shop owners have been told to pull vape cartridges off their shelves, which could hurt sales.

At Park Place Provisionary in Muskegon, vapes make up at least 50 percent of their business.

"It's a little bump in the road, but for everybody to know that this is safe, tested and doesn't have the Vitamin E in it is very very important to us," said the marijuana store owner Greg Maki.

He said none of the vape cartridges they sell have come back with Vitamin E Acetate in them.

"[Vendors] believe it's all coming from the black market," he said.

The state and the marijuana agency made the announcement on Friday, Nov. 22, and Park Place Provisionary expects to have the products back on the shelves in a couple of weeks.

