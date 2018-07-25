What Michigan needs to learn from Colorado's legalized marijuana

Challenges with accommodating tourists who want to partake isn't the only issue facing the marijuana industry.

Banking remains a problem with marijuana entrepreneurs because the federal government still considers weed an illegal substance and most banks won't risk their federal approval by taking money from cannabis businesses. As a result, owners have to pay their employees, vendors and contractors with cash.

"It’s a very hard business to be in. We have banks that we’ve established relationships with. But we can’t take loans, or use credit cards," said Williams. "It causes problems for our employees because their accounts get shut down when banks learn they’re employed by the marijuana industry. They can’t take out loans for homes or cars because their primary source of income is the marijuana industry. My kids' bank accounts were shut down just because I’m their father."

And many of the businesses complained bitterly about a section of the federal tax code — 280E — that prohibits companies from writing off normal business expenses, such as payroll, rent and utilities, if the business involves the sale of an illegal substance. The rules translate into a federal tax rate for marijuana businesses of 70 percent to 80 percent.

"One of the biggest barriers to success for us is 280E," said Casey of Native Roots. "It’s one of the largest hurdles in the industry. Especially for the newer companies who have to also come up with the money for the fees and startup costs."

"It's a big friggin' issue," added Williams. "The IRS serves as judge, jury and executioner and says you're a drug trafficker. It's stealing and it keeps this industry from growing, which I think is their ultimate intent."

Outside the industry, police saw a slight uptick in crashes and fatalities associated with drug-impaired driving after marijuana was legalized. But they're not sure how valid the numbers are because they weren't testing people for marijuana before it was legalized.

"When recreational marijuana was legalized, one of the first things we realized was that we didn't have any data for comparison purposes," said Sgt. Rob Madden, spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol. "In Colorado, there is no difference between driving under the influence of alcohol or marijuana or methamphetamine. Everything goes under one statute."

The first year of legalization showed 674 driving-while-impaired-by-marijuana citations and that number has crept up slightly with a four-year average of 706 citations. Fatal crash statistics kept by the State Patrol don't differentiate between drunken or drugged driving as the cause, but those numbers went from 67 in 2015 to 91 in 2017.

Troopers with the State Patrol train with dispensaries in the state to learn how to detect high drivers and look for things such as constricted eye pupils, forgetfulness and other telltale signs.

"I ask for their driver's license and they give me a credit card. I tell them that wasn’t their license and they hand me another credit card," Madden said. "They’re not thinking, they’re not slowing down."

When marijuana is suspected, police have to take the driver to a spot such as a hospital or fire station where their blood can be drawn, because while Breathalyzers can detect alcohol in a person's system, they can't pick up on weed. It's a costlier method for both local and state police, but the State Patrol, as well as the Michigan State Police, are also testing the accuracy of oral fluid testing.

For Madden, the glut of marijuana has tainted the state's reputation.

"I was at a conference in Florida and I introduced myself, and somebody said, 'So you brought all the snacks, right?' It’s just a continual joke," he said. "I don’t want marijuana to be the state smell or the state flower of Colorado. I want it to be the beautiful scenery, the snowcapped mountains, the columbine flower."

Some employers also have had issues with the legalization because of problems with workers. The law in Colorado still allows business owners to fire employees for violation of workplace rules, including using drugs on the job.

"We just hired a guy to be dishwasher. First day, he was on his game, and I thought, 'let’s do what we can to keep this young man around,' " said restaurant owner Cohen. " A few days passed, and his attitude is changing and the chef was looking for the dishwasher. He goes to the back door and there's this 22-year-old kid, who’s sitting there and realizes he got caught trying to hold in the smoke from his joint. He ended up burning his foot because he put the joint in his shoe.

"That young man doesn't work for us anymore."

And while studies haven't shown a link between an increase in homelessness in Denver and the legalization of marijuana, service providers can't deny they're seeing more people since weed became legal in 2014. The streets around the shelters and in the popular 16th Street pedestrian mall in downtown Denver are well-populated with homeless people.

Homeless men gather at the St. Francis Center for meals, service referrals and haircuts in Denver, Colo., Monday, June 18, 2018. The shelter has served increased numbers of homeless people since the legalization of recreational marijuana. (Photo: Kathleen Galligan, Detroit Free Press)

"It has impacted shelter providers. When it was first legalized, we did see an increase," said Tom Luehrs, executive director of the St. Francis Center, which provides services to more than 700 homeless people a day. "But a lot of people wouldn’t admit that’s why they came here."

Other studies, including ones done by Colorado State University at Pueblo and the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, point to skyrocketing rents — a two-bedroom apartment ranges from $1,340 to $1,850 per month, according to the website Apartmentlist.com — as the reason the homeless population has gone up. Luehrs said it's hard to deny a link to legalization. While the Center was serving about 600 people a day before legalization, they're now up to 700-800 clients a day.

"One of the big causes for people becoming homeless is medical issues. You can say it’s drug addicts, but it’s really people who are struggling to live with disabilities that cause them a great deal of pain," he said. "And they came to Colorado because they knew they wouldn’t be arrested."

For Annastasia Hudson, a 26-year-old homeless woman who returned to her home state of Colorado four months ago after suffering a stroke when her boyfriend in Texas choked her so violently that it ripped an artery, marijuana offers an escape.

"It’s everywhere. People in here are like super depressed and bored," she said, while hanging out at St. Francis. "You go out into the courtyard and smoke a joint and it lifts everyone up. It just makes people a little bit happier about stuff in your life that sucks."