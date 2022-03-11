Whitehall's first dispensary opens March 14

During its opening week, New Standard will offer 20% discounts on all marijuana purchases.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A new dispensary is preparing to open in Whitehall this week, offering a slew of special products and discounts.

New Standard, a Michigan cannabis company founded in 2020, will open its Whitehall location March 14. This is the ninth New Standard store in Michigan.

“Our Whitehall location has been a labor of love for some time, and we know the community is excited to see it finally open,” said Mary Turon, New Standard’s COO in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be located on the city’s main business strip and have been welcomed with open arms as we’ve navigated the build-out of this location. We can’t wait to meet more residents from the surrounding area as they come into the store.”

During its opening week, all customers will receive a 20% discount on all cannabis products. Customers can also participate in a drawing for a "Pot of Green" prize pack. Special vendor days will be held March 17-19.

Anyone 21 and older is welcome to visit New Standard and buy marijuana for recreational use. Employees can educate customers about marijuana and help them find the right products for them.

New Standard Whitehall is located at 812 East Colby Street. For more information, click here.

