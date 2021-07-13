Whitmer signs bill package regulating delta-8 THC products

The bill package also ensures that all intoxicating cannabis substances will be regulated and safety-tested through the MRA.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package Tuesday that will regulate products and sales of the delta-8 THC derivative. These products are currently being sold by businesses that cannot sell licensed marijuana products, and the products themselves are not regulated or tested.

Starting Oct. 11, delta-8 THC products will be covered by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA). All intoxicating cannabis substances will also be regulated and safety-tested through the MRA.

“This package of bills continues to show Michigan is the model for the nation in regard to protecting its residents and making sure that those who consume marijuana products do so in a safe manner,” said Gov. Whitmer.

The bills amended the definitions of terms related to marijuana to allow it to be more easily regulated.

“The team at the MRA has always been committed to transparency and forward thinking and this was once again the case regarding delta-8,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “We were proud to work with legislators and industry stakeholders to pro-actively address this issue and move an untested, unlicensed intoxicating synthetic product into our licensed and regulated system.”

The legislation also allows medical marijuana users to access telemedicine.

