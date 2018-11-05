LANSING - The voters have spoken and now recreational marijuana will be on the ballot in November. But with only a few weeks left to make any changes to the ballot measure, how will lawmakers respond?

"If you're a legislator and you're facing an issue that you oppose but that 60 percent of the public supports do you get out of the way of the moving train or do you stand on principles," Jeff Williams, CEO of Public Sector Consultants said.

Republican leaders are faced with a challenge.

"It has an extremely high chance of passing in Michigan," Williams said.

Williams compared the situation to a game of checkers and chess.

"The basic game says you're going to lose so do nothing. Checkers would say maybe we can negotiate a little bit out of this. Chess would say maybe we could get a tax cut out of this, maybe we could get some other Republican priorities. Basically saying if we have to swallow a bitter pill, let's get something good from this," Williams said.

He said lawmakers could also come up with several different pieces of legislation to spread the votes out.

"They could make too many proposals for the voters to pick from and therefore none of them get a majority of support—lots of political calculus going on," Williams said.

Legislators could also craft a new ballot which would benefit their party's priorities.

"This could be hundreds of millions of dollars into the state that you could re-purpose or even take a portion of for other items," Williams said.

At the end of the day, it's all politics.

"Even though this has almost two thirds support in the state, you can picture a way that if you wanted to mess with this process you can put an interesting alternative on the ballot that might pull votes away," Williams said.

Whatever lawmakers decide to do, they only have a few weeks left to do it.

"There's no good easy answer here, and it will be challenging. I'm sure this is a subject of heated and rich discussion in the caucus and that's the power of the initiative," Williams said.

