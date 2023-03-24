x
Fire crews responding to house fire in Marne

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire at this time.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

MARNE, Mich. — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Marne in the 1800 block of Leonard Street NW.

It is unclear what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.

The building appears to be a total loss. 

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Crews tell us smoke and flames can be seen at the home.

Credit: WZZM

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

