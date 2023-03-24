Fire crews responding to house fire in Marne

MARNE, Mich. — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Marne in the 1800 block of Leonard Street NW.
It is unclear what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.
The building appears to be a total loss.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Crews tell us smoke and flames can be seen at the home.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.
